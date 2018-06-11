Abdelhak Bensaoula is a Highly Qualified Person with Rich Technical Expertise in his Field

Abdelhak Bensaoula is an expert physicist who has more than 20 years of experience in academic and industrial training, R/D engineering and project management. His has great technical expertise in the basic materials science to the full scale testing and instrument prototype fabrication. He had his education from the University of Oran, Algeria where he did a diploma in Physics in the year 1977 and later on moved to the university of Houston, USA to complete his masters of science in Process control and monitoring followed by a Ph.D. in Physics from the same university of Houston, USA in the year 1990. His career took a turn when he has joined the University of Houston as a research professor in Physics in the space vacuum epitaxy centre and later on become a research professor of physics and member of the research directorate at the Texas centre for superconductivity and advanced materials, U of Houston. This was during the period of 2003 to 2005. From the year 2005 to 2014 he has played many roles taking up various responsibilities like being a member in the Joint Appointments as Research Professor in Physics, electrical and computer engineering, University of Houston, been a member of the faculty senate and also in the research and scholarship committee from the University of Houston.

