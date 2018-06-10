Books

Seventy-five-year-old author releases Volume #30 in his award-winning Lady Justice series

Comment(0)

At the age of seventy-five, Independence, Missouri author, Robert Thornhill, has just released Lady Justice and the Black Widow, volume #30 in his award-winning Lady Justice mystery/comedy series.
Robert began writing at the age of 66 after a 36 year career in real estate. In 9 years, he has published 30 novels in the Lady Justice series, the seven volume Rainbow Road series of chapter books for children, a cookbook and a mini-autobiography.
Nine of the Lady Justice novels received the Pinnacle Achievement Award from the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs for best new mystery novel, eighteen have received 5 Star Reviews from Reader’s Favorite, and twenty have been ranked #1 on Amazon in the past two years.
All thirty of his novels are available in paperback, Kindle, and audio.
Having never learned to type, all Robert’s novels have been written with one finger and a thumb!
In Lady Justice and the Black Widow, Robert pulls stories from the headlines. Throughout history, men have used their wealth, power, and prestige to harass, manipulate, and coerce women to fulfill their sexual desires.
Fed up with the ‘good ole boy’ status quo, the Black Widow appears in Kansas City to avenge the women who have fallen victim to their male predators.
Fate throws P.I Walt Williams into the path of the Widow as she exacts her vengeance on the guilty.
Is the Black Widow a new cult heroine for the #Me Too movement or a cold-blooded killer?
Decide for yourself!

Related Articles
Books

Wake Up Book Series to Launch All Women’s Book

editor

“Wake Up” Book Team is all set to welcome Brilliant and Powerful Women who are ready to inspire the World. A New Book from Wake Up Book Series is soon to be announced, this time 30 or more female experts will team up to create a book full of powerful, inspiring stories. World renowned authors […]
Books

Dr.Pratik P.Surana inspires aspiring managers by narrating the story of Gandhi: The Eternal Management Guru

editor

New Delhi, 25th April,2018: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published a unique and insightful management book Gandhi: The Eternal Management Guru, written by Dr.Pratik P.Surana. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is an iconic figure in human history who changed the fate of Indians with a humble yet firm voice and a walking stick. His […]
Books

​​​Spiritual guide, social reformer and educationist Sri M to launch his book – ‘Shunya’​

editor

Well-known spiritual leader and founder of The Satsang Foundation, Sri M will launch his book ‘Shunya’, published by Westland, on Friday, 18th May, 6.30 pm, at India International Centre, New Delhi. Commencing with a performance by Carnatic Flautist G Raghuraman, the launch will also witness Dr. Karan Singh, former Rajya Sabha MP discussing the book […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *