Health and Wellness

what is Chelation Therapy ?

Chelation therapy is a medical procedure that involves the administration of chelating agents to remove heavy metals from the body. Chelation therapy is used to treat different types of metal poisoning.
Chelation therapy (pronounced key-LAY-shun) is treatment used in conventional medicine for removing heavy metals (including mercury) from the blood. It involves intravenous injections of a chelating agent, EDTA (ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid), a synthetic amino acid. It involves a chemical solution called EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), which is administered into the body — usually directly injected into the bloodstream — so it can bind with excess minerals. EDTA is used to treat lead poisoning and brain damage caused by lead poisoning; to evaluate a patient’s response to therapy for suspected lead poisoning; to treat poisonings by radioactive materials such as plutonium, thorium, uranium, and strontium; for removing copper in patients with Wilson’s disease .
Chelation for Coronary Heart Disease. … Some heart patients also turn to chelation therapy using disodium EDTA (ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid), Chelation therapy is an FDA-approved therapy—for treating mercury, lead, and other types of heavy-metal poisoning, as well as for iron overload (hemochromatosis) and some types of anemia. A chelating agent infused into the bloodstream binds to these toxins. The kidneys filter out the chelating agent and bound metals, which are then urinated away. Chelation Therapy is like a trademark for Sibia Medical Centre by virtue of being pioneers and bringing the treatment to India. Dr Sibia, trained at Arterial Disease Clinic, UK and a member of American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM) introduced the therapy in the region in 1994 as Artery Clearance Therapy. ACT is a complete cardiac rehabilitation program which includes Chelation Therapy. It is non-operative treatment of angina chest pain to increase blood flow to the heart to avoid bypass and to treat post bypass angina pain. So before going for Bypass surgery remember to try Sibia Medical Centre to treat, without any surgery, you or any of your relatives who have heart problem. Chelation Therapy is best option for if you wanted to get fit and fine with a Healthy heart.

