Uncategorized

Sagarmala: Kolkata port’s present scenario

Comment(0)

Kolkata Port contains two dock projects in which one is at Kolkata and other at Haldia. Both the docks are connected with river and located in West Bengal. The Kolkata Dock System (KDS) is situated at Latitude 22° 32’ N, Longitude: 88° 18’ E in the city of Kolkata, while Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) is located at Latitude 22° 02’ N and Longitude 80° 06’ E at about 104 km downstream of KDS.
Both of the port locations are nearly connected by road, rail and ferry boats. National Highway (NH) 117 is about 1.5 km from KDS dock and connects to NH 6 (Mumbai – Kolkata road). Haldia port is also accessible through NH 41, which links Haldia to Kolaghat and connects with NH 6.
The climate of the site condition is tropical having four well-marked seasons, i.e., summer, monsoon, post monsoon and winter. If we talk about temperature, the month of May is the hottest, whereas December and January are colder months.
There are three sub components which is comprises of Kolkata Dock System, i.e., Kidderpore Dock (KPD), Netaji Subhash Dock (NSD) and Budge Budge Oil Jetties. The Kolkata port is about 145 km from the Sagar Island and 232 km from sand head. The Kidderpore Dock made up of two Dock basins – separated by a bascule bridge. KPD – I has 12 berths and KPD – II has 8 berths.
The total cargo handling capacity of all 20 berths is about 3.24 MTPA. The entrance to basin is through twin locks. The NSD comprises of dock basin with a single lock entrance and has 10 berths and 2 dry docks. Budge Budge is located about 25 km downstream of Kolkata. Amongst the earliest handling facilities that were constructed on the River Hooghly, the Oil Jetties at Budge Budge continue to be operational.

Related Articles
Interviews and Features Uncategorized

Thank You India – Tibet

editor

CTA President Dr Lobsang Sangay, Kalon Karma Yeshi presenting the ashok chakra to Dr Mahesh Sharma. The Ashok chakra is presented as a symbol of Tibetan people’s gratitude to India and its people. Photo / Tenzin Jigme Taydeh / DIIR DHARAMSHALA: His Holiness the Dalai Lama today graced the ‘Thank You India’ event organised by […]
Uncategorized

Find Best Women Special Collections Online

editor

Buying online is surely a wonderful experience as you can simply relax at home and take your own time to go through the collection and choose one that best suits to your interests. The quicksellonlinestore.com offers a wonderful platform for men, women and kids to shop for the latest trends in clothes online. You can […]
Uncategorized

Cognitive Robotics Market 2018: Discovers the Opportunities, Trends, Risk, Simulation, Management to 2023

editor

Market Scenario: In cognitive robotics, a robot body is just a vehicle that helps in physical display of movements. The major component here is the cognitive process which is based on artificial intelligence. Cognitive robotics is an emerging technology in which a pattern of outputs is traced in order to automate the processes. Imitation learning […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *