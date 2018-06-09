Business

Marina One Residences Revolutionizes the Idea Of City Living In Singapore

Singapore (June 09, 2018) – The heart of Singapore’s new Central Business District, Marina South, is about to experience a revolutionary solution to city apartment living with Marina One Residences developed by M + S Pte Ltd. Comprising of two 34 storey residential blocks and two 30 storey office blocks, this innovative and rather futuristic project has already gained the attention of buyers of all nationalities from all over the world.

The Marina One Residences floor plan includes 1 to 4 bedroom apartments that stretch up to 2250 square feet, making the options applicable to diverse groups of buyers with different budget plans and space requirements. Being awarded with Best High Rise Architecture, Best Mixed Use Architecture and Best Mixed Use Development even before the project was launched; Marina One Residences Singapore apartments are rightfully selling out at lightning pace.

The endeavor has further been in news for making successful efforts in complying with the cause of the environment with stretches of green spaces, energy efficient architecture and activity based common areas.

About Marina One Residences:
Marina One is an integrated development consisting of Luxury apartments and Grade A offices developed by M+S PTE LTD. The residential project consists of 1 to 4 bedroom apartments and penthouses that are open for interested buyers of all nationalities. Marina One residences has not only gained prominence for its architecture but eco friendly aspects as well.

Enthusiasts that wish to learn more about Marina One Residences Singapore in terms of purchase / lease details and more can visit https://marinaoneresidences.sg for information.

Media Contact:
Marina One Residences
21, 23 Marina Way Singapore
Developer Sales Hotline: +65 6500 3511
Website: https://marinaoneresidences.sg

###

