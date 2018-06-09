Business

3 Orchard By The Park Redefines Exclusive Luxury Living In Singapore

Comment(0)

Singapore (June 09, 2018) – Located along Orchard Boulevard Singapore, 3 Orchard by the Park residential apartments have been creating a stir in the world of luxury apartment projects. Focusing primarily on quality over quantity, this innovative development stretches over three 25 storey buildings consisting of 77 apartments in all.

Designed and created on the concept of ‘Villas in the Sky’ by Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio, 3 Orchard by the Park Singapore embodies a spirit of a bustling city that is enveloped in carefully planned luxurious interiors that are thoroughly customized to suit individual preferences. This again ensures that no two apartments in this project are similar.

The project is situated amidst celebrated luxury hotels, top shopping destinations and is walking distance from the Singapore Botanic Gardens which is a UNESCO world heritage site. The favorable location of the project is also one of the reasons why prospective buyers from all over the world are lining up to book their spaces in 3 Orchard by the Park.

About 3 Orchard by the Park:
3 Orchard by the Park is a project of 77 exclusively designed apartments in Singapore that is located at a walking distance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Singapore Botanic Gardens. The project has attracted attention from global buyers for uniqueness in architecture and a brilliant hint of greenery.

Enthusiasts that wish to learn more about 3 Orchard by the Park in terms of purchase / lease and other associated details can visit https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg for information.

Media Contact:
3 Orchard by the Park
3 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore
Developer Sales Hotline: +656367 0123
Website: https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg

###

Related Articles
Business

The Professional Truck Services in Chennai Offer Best Transportation Solutions

editor

The most reliable means of transport for moving goods to short distances is to hire a truck. But the truck services being an unorganised sector the supplier and the transporter don’t interact directly and often brokers are the one who make the margins. To avoid this it is better that you use the professional truck […]
Business

Trushine Offer Complete Cleaning Solution for Residential & Cleaning Purpose

Trushine Window Cleaning Services will take care of all your cleaning needs. We give services that include power washing, window cleaning, awning cleaning, roof cleaning etc. We improve your home or company’s image by providing superior quality services in cleaning that adds wow factor to them. We promise to deliver high-quality work in Awning Cleaning […]
Business

Body-Worn Temperature Sensor Market: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2020

editor

The report offers vital investigation of the worldwide body-worn temperature sensors market. The worldwide body-worn temperature sensors market has been sectioned based on types, mind setting, persistent statistic, applications and end-client ventures. Cross sectional investigation of the worldwide body-worn temperature sensors market crosswise over four noteworthy topographical portions have likewise been secured under the extent […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *