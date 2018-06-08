Business

SimFWD: Product Design Optimization using CAESES

Comment(0)

SimFWD is a value-added ,a href=”http://www.simfwd.com/about-us”>CAE reseller of the following tools in Greece and the Balkans:

• CAESES
• CAFE
• midasNFX
• FINE™/Marine
• MAAT Hydro

SimFWD offers a variety of advanced engineering services using the tools listed above:

CAESES is an “Upfront CAE” system that empowers engineers to achieve product designs that have the very best in class performance. CAESES breaks the rules of traditional product development and unleashes design innovation. CAESES is widely used in the fields of Turbomachinery, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Energy and Offshore.

CAESES now offers users a range of web apps which can be accessed by means of a web browser. Users can interact with the 3D model, modify the shape parameters and the model regenerates according to your new parameter settings in your browser. There is also an option to download the modified geometry at the end of the live preview. Currently the CAESES showroom consists of models for an Aero Package, Axial Fan, Ship Hull, Speedboat, Drone Propeller, Piston Bowl, Propeller, etc. One can find the CAESES Showroom at the following link:

Showroom

For more information on CAESES, kindly visit http://www.simfwd.com/products/caeses or contact us at info@simfwd.com

For more Information about Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) tools offered by SimFWD, please visit www.simfwd.com/products

Business Name /Contact Person: SimFWD Engineering Services
Country/Region: Greece
Street Address: Ethnikis Antistaseos 14A, 15232 Chalandri, Athens, GREECE
City: Athens
State: Athens
Phone No: +30-2155251888 , +30-2155251889
Email: info@simfwd.com
Website: http://www.simfwd.com/

Related Articles
Business

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market US$ 5 Billion by 2023

editor

The global antibody drug conjugates market expected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 22% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to increasing drug prices and rapid approval of new treatments. Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), which consist of a mAb chemically linked to a small-molecule therapeutics, are a niche class of drugs that […]
Business

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market – Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2024c

Hydrogenated bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated dialchol with a cycloaliphatic structure produced by dehydrogenating bisphenol. With a configuration similar to bisphenol A, it is available as a white, flaked material soluble in a wide range of organic solvents. Hydrogenated bisphenol is used as a raw material for various engineering plastics and paints such as […]
Business

Interesting Research Report on the Future of Shoe Polish Market 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Shoe Polish Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Shoe Polish Market by product type (cream polish, liquid polish, wax polish), by application (oil, shoe leather nourishing cream and shoe leather softener), by end user (household, commercial) market status and outlook of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *