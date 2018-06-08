Tech

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

Comment(0)

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply to retain the data or program code stored in a computing device as it retains that change even after power outage. Non-volatile memory is also known as non-volatile storage. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices.

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report


Non-Volatile Memory Market : Product Type
• Read-mostly Devices
• Flash Memory
• Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM)
• Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM)
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Application
• Consumer Digital Products
• Computers
• Medical Electronics
• Industrial and Automotive
• Military
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Company Analysis
• Avalanche Technology
• Crossbar Inc.
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
• Everspin Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sk Hynix Inc
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Toshiba Corporation
• Viking Technology
• Fujitsu Limited
• Infineon Technologies Ag
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Netlist
• Agiga Tech
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fujitsu Ltd
• SMART Modular Technologies
Geographical analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market :
• United States
• EU
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
Enquire before buying or sample report of Non-Volatile Memory@

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report

Non-Volatile Memory Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26
• Market growth drivers
• Challenges and Opportunities
• Emerging and Current market trends
• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
• End user/application Analysis

For complete report visit @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/non-volatile-memory-market-report/

Related Articles
Tech

New Yorker Electronics and Isocom Team Up with Franchise Distribution Agreement of Optoelectronic Components

editor

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics, a global electronics components leader for 70 years, and Isocom, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of testing and supply of LED optoelectronic components to the military, aerospace, industrial, medical and communication sectors, have team up to develop a more vast worldwide network of certified optoelectronics. Isocom is […]
Tech

Montreal Long Distance Provider 1010 103 Offers Reduced Call Rates for Passover

custocarre

Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) April 4, 2017 – 1010 103, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, recently announced lowered phone rates for Passover. In recognition of the Passover holiday which begins at sundown on April 10, 2017, 10-10-10-3 is lowering its phone calling rates to as little as 1.5 […]
Tech

Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Master […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *