Business

Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2024

Comment(0)

Rapid Diagnostics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Rapid Diagnostics Market by product (OTC, professional rapid diagnostics test), application (infectious diseases, blood glucose, pregnancy, fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood, toxicology, cardiometabolic, coagulation rapid diagnostics)  market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Rapid Diagnostics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Rapid Diagnostics Market are Eiken Chemical, Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Cepheid, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox Laboratories. According to report the global rapid diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

 

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1196

 

The Increasing Use of Mobile Apps, and Bedside Diagnostic Testing Will Further Drive the Growth of Global Rapid Diagnostics Market over the Forecast Period

Depending on the usage of digital platforms, technological advancements has again begun in the past few years. Moreover, increasing focus on developing mobile apps which can support and communicate with portable diagnostic systems. However, the arrival of digital platforms are the trends anticipate to further drive the global rapid diagnostics market over the forecast period. There has been a rise of chronic disease extensively in the past few years such as influenza, HCV, HIV and tuberculosis along with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis among the people is the key factor responsible for the growth of rapid diagnostics market across the globe. Moreover, increasing use of mobile apps and bedside diagnostic testing will further drive the growth of global rapid diagnostics market over the forecast period.

 

Segment Covered

The report on global rapid diagnostics market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into OTC rapid diagnostics test and professional rapid diagnostics test. On the basis of application the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into infectious diseases rapid diagnostics, blood glucose rapid diagnostics, pregnancy and fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood rapid diagnostics, toxicology rapid diagnostics, cardiometabolic rapid diagnostics and coagulation rapid diagnostics.

 

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/1196

 

North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.  The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

 

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rapid diagnostics market such as, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bayer HealthCare, Eiken Chemical, Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Cepheid, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox Laboratories.

 

Related Articles
Business

Eloboost Bros Helps To Improve the Gaming Performance of Users at Highest Level

editor

USA; 26, December 2016: The popularity of game boosting software is growing at a steady pace all over the world. Such software ensures that people can score good results in latest power-packed games to occupy an impressive rank. Eloboostbros.com is one such platform that is always ready to offer top-notch boosting services at reasonable prices. […]
Business

Sundek Of PA Took Home 4 Category Awards In The Recently Concluded Sundek Awards 2018

editor

Philadelphia, PA – Sundek is a national brand for premier decorative concrete systems in the market. It was founded in 1970 by three brothers from Southern California. It manufactures, markets, and distributes decorative concrete overlay and coating materials. The company has a large dealership network and is known across the United States, including areas in […]
Business

Keene Village Plastics Offers a One-Stop Shop for 3D Printing

editor

Keene Village Plastics offers multiple products and services needed for 3D Printing. It also offers partnerships with businesses looking for custom filaments and private labels. [BARBERTON, 04/1/2018] – Following Keene Family of Companies’ purchase of Village Plastics in 2017, Keene Village Plastics is re-establishing itself as a leader in 3D printing by providing all the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *