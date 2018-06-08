Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2024

Rapid Diagnostics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Rapid Diagnostics Market by product (OTC, professional rapid diagnostics test), application (infectious diseases, blood glucose, pregnancy, fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood, toxicology, cardiometabolic, coagulation rapid diagnostics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Rapid Diagnostics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Rapid Diagnostics Market are Eiken Chemical, Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Cepheid, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox Laboratories. According to report the global rapid diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Increasing Use of Mobile Apps, and Bedside Diagnostic Testing Will Further Drive the Growth of Global Rapid Diagnostics Market over the Forecast Period

Depending on the usage of digital platforms, technological advancements has again begun in the past few years. Moreover, increasing focus on developing mobile apps which can support and communicate with portable diagnostic systems. However, the arrival of digital platforms are the trends anticipate to further drive the global rapid diagnostics market over the forecast period. There has been a rise of chronic disease extensively in the past few years such as influenza, HCV, HIV and tuberculosis along with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis among the people is the key factor responsible for the growth of rapid diagnostics market across the globe. Moreover, increasing use of mobile apps and bedside diagnostic testing will further drive the growth of global rapid diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global rapid diagnostics market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into OTC rapid diagnostics test and professional rapid diagnostics test. On the basis of application the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into infectious diseases rapid diagnostics, blood glucose rapid diagnostics, pregnancy and fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood rapid diagnostics, toxicology rapid diagnostics, cardiometabolic rapid diagnostics and coagulation rapid diagnostics.

North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rapid diagnostics market such as, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bayer HealthCare, Eiken Chemical, Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Cepheid, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox Laboratories.