Business

China Int’l Vending Machines & Self-service Facilities Fair 2019 (China VMF 2018)

Comment(0)

China Int’l Vending Machines & Self-service Facilities Fair 2019 (China VMF 2018)
Date: February 24th-26th, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China
Website: www.chinavmf.com

Guangdong Province Leads China in Vending Machines Exports
Throughout 2017, China exported 0.43 million pieces of vending machines, totaling USD 17.1195 million, as recorded by www.askci.com. The top 10 vending machines exporting provinces in China in descending order are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Fujian, Liaoning, Hubei, Sichuan, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Beijing.

Preview of China VMF 2019
Aiming at building the world’s largest vending show, China VMF 2019 plans to congregate 350+ exhibitors on a show floor of 30,000 sq.m. To cover the whole vending value chain, the show is going to add Smart Logistics & Cold Chain for perishables to its exhibition scope. Furthermore, to enhance our presence abroad, our overseas elite marketing team will double its effort in international promotion!

Review of China VMF 2018
Hosting 300+ exhibitors on a show floor of 25,000 sq.m, China VMF 2018 registered 30,000+ visits in 3 days. Exhibitors were grouped in 3 themed exhibiting areas— Vending Machines & Self-Service, Unmanned Stores, and Payment Solutions— each featured with key players from its category, such as Baixue, UBOX, Fuji Electric, Foxconn, TCN, Holo, Comma, DeepBule, Superlead, CPI, Nayax, Union Pay, etc.

Exhibition Scope
▪Vending Machines;
▪Self-Service Machines;
▪Unmanned Stores;
▪Payment Solutions;
▪Office Coffee Services;
▪Vending Items;
▪Accessories;
▪Logistics & Cold Chain for Perishable Vending Items;
▪Vending Machines Management & Operation; etc.

If you are interested in visiting, please do contact us first so that we can help recommend exhibitors that most suit your needs! Also, follow us on our website www.chinavmf.com for more update!
Contact Us
Tel: +86-20-28967766

Related Articles
Business

Coated Paper Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

Study on Coated Paper Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coated Paper  Market by application (printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard […]
Business

Catherine Hodes, LICSW Therapist and NCCT Intake Coordinator, Offers New Insight into the Power Dynamics of Couples

Catherine Hodes, MSW, LICSW, Intake Coordinator for the Northampton Center for Couples Therapy (NCCT), was published in the Clinical Social Work Journal earlier this year. The article, titled “Is it Conflict or Abuse?”, explores the need for a more complex and less binary approach to understanding the differences between conflict and abuse, and proposes a […]
Business

Reap the Benefits of Choosing Global News as Your Online News Media Portal

editor

Chinese and other people all around the world are accessing China news from online sources at the same time provided the comfort and eases with which you could access the internet along with your smartphones or subscribe to get news alerts. It is not surprising that more and more people are opting to the internet […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *