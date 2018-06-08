Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market by route of administration (tropical ROA, injectable ROA and oral ROA) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market are Mylan, LEO Pharma, Bayer HealthCare, Encore Dermatology, Novartis AG, Valent Pharmaceutical Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Meda AB, Valeant and Others. According to report the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights:

A disease without a known cause that is caused by both genetic as well as environmental factors is considered as idiopathic or Atopic dermatitis (AD). A skin disorder in which the skin becomes dry, itchy and inflamed this type of disorder is known as Atopic dermatitis (AD). Scratching of the skin leads to redness, scaling, cracking, weeping, swelling, and crusting. This condition is common in infants and children, even adult population is also affected by this disorder. People living in dry climate are more likely to get affected. Generally, people with AD develop asthma and hay fever.

The growing occurrence of food allergies intensifying atopic dermatitis is likely to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, the growing risk of intense atopic dermatitis in infancy is related to food sensitization, which is commonly related with food allergy. Food items such as cow’s milk, chicken eggs, peanuts, wheat, soy, nuts, and fish cause such allergies. The monoclonal antibody named dupilumab, which is developed by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for treating atopic diseases is expected to drive the growth of atopic dermatitis treatment market. Side effects related with drugs used in the treatment of AD are likely to hamper the growth of the market. The market offers opportunities for companies engaged in developing novel systemic therapies as there is a considerable need for medications with enhanced safety and efficacy profiles.

Segment Covered

The report on global atopic dermatitis drugs market covers segments such as, route of administration. On the basis of route of administration the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is categorized into tropical ROA, injectable ROA and oral ROA.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global atopic dermatitis drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of atopic dermatitis drugs market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the atopic dermatitis drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the atopic dermatitis drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

