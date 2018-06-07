Waste to Energy Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Share, Size| Industry Research Report Forecast to 2027

Waste to Energy Global Market – Overview Waste to Energy (WTE) facilities worldwide over 6000 to be précised are accounting for a substantial production of electricity, steam and recoveries of metals for recycling annually by combusting tons of municipal solid waste. Conversion of waste to energy is becoming a key component of integrated waste management strategies across the globe. The ever increasing waste volumes are prompting the governing agencies to revisit their approach to waste management. Both political and environmental attention is turning towards the development of cost effective and sustainable solutions for WTE. The Waste to Energy market has been showing positive trends in recent times gaining the prominence on the global platform. Accrediting the prominence Waste to Energy is gaining in the current scenario projecting the potential traction, Market Research Future, recently published a distinctive study report according to which the global Waste to Energy market is forecasted to perceive accruals over USD ~12 million by 2027, registering substantial CAGR during the period 2018 to 2027.

Top Key Players:-

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée

Covanta Energy Corporation

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Veolia Environnement

hina Everbright International Limited

Waste Management, Inc,

Suez Environment S.A.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

January 8, 2018 – Kontrol Energy Corp. (Canada) a leader in energy efficiency management solutions and technology announced that it has been selected by Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) as a contracted supplier for hardware, software and related energy services and technology. Kontrol Energy’s RTEM system features the use of CircuitMeter as a channel partner.

With RTEM systems, facility managers can gain access to building energy consumption data at the circuit level in real time to pinpoint energy usage, identify areas where energy is wasted, and create opportunities to increase efficiency and generate cost savings.

June 26, 2017 – SUEZ (France) a utility company which operates largely in the water treatment and waste management sectors launched Organix®, first digital marketplace in France for organic waste. This innovative platform can connect producers of organic waste (food industry manufacturers, cooperatives, etc.) and methanation unit operators, who transform them into energy.

Waste to Energy Market – Segmentation

Global Waste to Energy Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics: –

By Technology : Comprises – Biological & Thermal.

By Method : Incineration, Gasification, Pyrolysis, Anaerobic Digestion and Fermentation.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis of Waste to Energy Market:

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for the Waste to Energy market with almost half of the market share captured by this region. Rapid economic development in the APAC region is also going to be key for the growth and development of the Waste to energy market. India and China have well established waste management infrastructure which is going to provide immense growth opportunity for growth I this market.