Tech

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

Comment(0)

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply to retain the data or program code stored in a computing device as it retains that change even after power outage. Non-volatile memory is also known as non-volatile storage. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices.

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report


Non-Volatile Memory Market : Product Type
• Read-mostly Devices
• Flash Memory
• Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM)
• Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM)
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Application
• Consumer Digital Products
• Computers
• Medical Electronics
• Industrial and Automotive
• Military
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Company Analysis
• Avalanche Technology
• Crossbar Inc.
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
• Everspin Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sk Hynix Inc
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Toshiba Corporation
• Viking Technology
• Fujitsu Limited
• Infineon Technologies Ag
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Netlist
• Agiga Tech
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fujitsu Ltd
• SMART Modular Technologies
Geographical analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market :
• United States
• EU
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
Enquire before buying or sample report of Non-Volatile Memory@

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report

Non-Volatile Memory Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26
• Market growth drivers
• Challenges and Opportunities
• Emerging and Current market trends
• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
• End user/application Analysis

For complete report visit @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/non-volatile-memory-market-report/

Related Articles
Tech

LinkOptimizer for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

editor

Zevrix Solutions announces that LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. LinkOptimizer is a workflow automation solution InDesign that lets users automatically scale and crop images to their […]
Tech

Electronic Countermeasures Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023 Report

editor

Electronic Countermeasures Market – Overview: The development of electronic countermeasures systems, especially to detect and counter weapons, has witnessed a significant development in the past decade, due to the high effectiveness and widespread use of electronics and associated equipment in weapon systems. The implementation of these electronic systems is expanding in variety, with increased capability […]
Tech

Application Management Services Market Trends and Dynamics 2018 – 2023

editor

Market Highlights: In the process to increase the customer base, business organizations are developing and providing higher level of user satisfaction services, which eventually increase the business workflow efficency and effectiveness. At present, business enterprises need effecitve business applications to improve and support business workflow. Moreover, with the rapid development in IT infrastructure, business enterprises […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *