Neville Patel l CEO l Qualitas Global l Game Development Company l India

Neville Patel is a creative and hands-on entrepreneur, highly experienced with start-ups, mobile technology, consumer products, and marketing.

Born and brought up in Bombay, now Mumbai, Neville Patel has a vast experience of more than 23 years in the Indian IT and ITes industry, Offshore Software RandD, KPO, Gaming and Interactive Entertainment industry, Casino Gaming, Media and Advertising, Telecom, Banking and Insurance and Human Capital Management, Image Tracking and Video Analytics etc.

Neville started working at a very early age at his uncle’s office dabbling in the Stock Exchange from the time he was still in school.

A Six Sigma Black Belt, strategic thinker and technology enthusiast, Neville Patel enjoys playing Poker, Bridge, Chess, Table Tennis during his free time. Neville loves to travel for pleasure as well as business.

