Needle Free IV Connectors Market Analysis 2018-2025: New Technology and Improvements in the Healthcare Sector

Needle-Free IV Connectors can be defined as needleless devices that are used for connecting administration sets, syringes, as well as IV catheters. Based upon internal characteristic and functioning of the parts, these connectors are segmented as simple and complex.

Simple connectors comprise of stationary internal parts. Complex connectors work as per the internal parts movement. The simple connector’s market segment command the major share of the products utilized in the healthcare delivery. The fluid displacement as well as pathway is determined by the internal parts motion namely mechanical valve that can control the fluid movement and direction in complex connectors. Some external characteristics such as housing, shape, and color for both type of connectors may or may not be same. The goal of using needle-free IV connectors include ease in infusion for care providers as well as patients, limiting the needle-stick injuries risk among the health care providers as well as limiting the bacterial and microbial contamination risk.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 million deaths over the year are linked with the inappropriate use of syringes and needles that can be limited by utilizing needle-free IV connectors. Certain dreadful diseases such as hepatitis as well as HIV can spread through inappropriate as well as reuse of needles and syringes. The unsafe usage of injections accounts for over 5% of HIV, 40% of Hepatitis C and 32% of Hepatitis B virus infections across the globe. The needle stick injuries though uncommon but pose a potential problem, that prove to be serious and may cause the above mentioned diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., over 385,000 healthcare workers suffer from needle stick injuries in a year. The most important aim of using IV administration sets as well as needle-free connectors is to limit the manipulation factor as much as possible. One-Link, CARESITE, MaxPlus, and Kendall are among the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved needle-free IV connectors.

Some of the industry players in needle free IV connectors market include CareFusion Corporation, RyMed Technologies, LLC, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nexus Medical LLC, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Vygon SA.

North America command the majority share in the global needle-free connectors market, Europe commands the second largest share in the global market. Factors such as the rise in geriatric population as well as chronic diseases lead to large revenue of North American market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of the American adults, suffer from either one or more chronic health conditions and one among four adults suffer from two or more chronic health conditions. The major factors driving the growth of the needle-free IV connectors market includes government investments and funding in order to improve healthcare infrastructure, high awareness among people, as well as healthcare practitioners. For instance, the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) as well as Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the year 2013, conducted surveillance methods in order to identify and track device-linked infections by setting the guidelines for the prevention of central-line linked bloodstream infections. Furthermore, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) chronic diseases was the major cause of mortality in Europe in the year 2013 with around one-third of the European population falling in the age group above 15 suffering with a chronic disease and over two out of three people falling in the age group of 60 age had at least two chronic conditions.

