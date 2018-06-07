Business

Movers International Now Provides Free Storage For Customers Moving Overseas

Comment(0)

Movers International, based in Preston, is now offering free storage for up to a month for customers who are moving overseas or may be in the process of purchasing a second home abroad and are buying furniture in the UK to ship to their new home. The company understands only too well that many people may have sold their UK home, but are not quite ready to move into their new one abroad.

Other customers may be in the process of purchasing and furnishing a second home and need somewhere to keep additional furniture until they are ready to have it shipped. Customers’ belongings are housed in very large wooden containers that are secure, dry, and pest-free, so that they can be assured that when the time comes they will be shipped in perfect condition.

Movers International has been shipping and removing everything from a single carton to the complete contents of a business to many different destinations abroad, especially in France, Germany, Spain, and Portugal, for over 30 years. This experience means that their team is as familiar with these countries as they are with those comprising the UK, many of the drivers making deliveries to all parts every week or two.

Movers International Director James Moss said: “It also means that the company has all the necessary contacts in those countries in order to ensure speedy and timely delivery of customers’ belongings even under the most difficult circumstances. Many of the smaller villages in Continental Europe are located up mountains or tucked away in the countryside where access by large vehicles is impossible.”

“Movers International is able to deliver to its’ partner businesses who can break up the delivery and use smaller vehicles that are able to access these difficult locations without any problem.”

Furthermore, the company has so many customers who move to Spain that it has established two depots and offices of its’ own in Alicante and Malaga which are staffed by bi-lingual employees who are very familiar with the local areas.

Where a customer only has a requirement for a small load or a part load the company is also able to offer this service on its’ regular runs to these countries. There are occasions when a customer might buy a particular piece of furniture which needs shipment abroad, and Movers International will always accommodate the customer’s needs in these cases.

Related Articles
Business

Top Supplier of Crimsafe Security Screens & Doors Sunshine Coast

editor

Crimsafe security screens & doors will protect your home, your family, and the business from intruders, and thieves. The provider of security product facilitate to Australians feels safe, and secure in their homes & business, by providing strong, dependable crimsafe security screens, and doors. In the market, there are lots of products are unparalleled, so […]
Business

Auto Catalyst Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

editor

Study on Auto Catalyst Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Auto Catalyst Market by application (HDV, LDV-Gasoline, and LDV-Diesel) through main geographies in the Global […]
Business

Electro Diagnostic Equipment Industry 2013 Global Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Suppliers Market Research Report to 2023

editor

Description : Electro Diagnostic Equipment-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Electro Diagnostic Equipment industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *