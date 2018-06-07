Methanol Market Expand Top Impacting Factors Drivers Restraints Uses Applications Major Key role Forecast to 2022

Methanol Market:

Market Overview:

Global Methanol Market is expected to touch more than USD 61 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of around 7.5%.

Global Methanol Market has been majorly driven by its rising demand from the application industries. Construction and automotive industry have been expected to become the major contributor to the global market. Methanol is a major component used in internal combustion engines of vehicles which enhance the vehicle efficiency. Also the increasing demand for bio-fuel has also resulted in the growth of methanol market.

Global Methanol Market by derivatives is majorly driven by the formaldehyde as it holds the largest segment in the global market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, where China’s contribution to the market is worth appreciating as China is one of the leading producer of methanol. Addition to this, the growing construction and automotive industry also propel the APAC region.

Market Insight:

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of methanol market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of methanol market during the forecast period to 2022 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of methanol market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Market Key Players:

BASF SE,

SABIC,

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical,

Mitsui & Co.,

Celanese Corporation,

Methanex Corporation,

Reliance Industries,

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals,

Methanol Holdings,

Petronas.

