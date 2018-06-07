Education

InnovED Global, Kolkata based EduTech Startup uses artificial intelligence to help students achieve WB JEE Rank 1 and Rank 2 in WB JEE 2018

The Kolkata based EduTech startup, InnovED Global www.innovedglobal.com reveals its secret of creating toppers year after year. In 2017, Sayak Chakrabarti, AIR 181 JEE 2017, who scored 122 out of 122 in Mathematics was one of the students of InnovED Global Online Test Series along with Classroom program Edupace Academy run by InnovED Global director, Shatrudha Prasad. In WB JEE(West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam) 2018, again InnovEd Global achieved a new milestone with Abhinandan Bose and Dedipya Ray securing rank 1 and rank 2 respectively.

Commenting on the success, Rohit Singh, InnovED Global Private Limited, Founder and Managing Director, said, “We are very happy to know that our paper prediction models are working very well. We are able to shortlist students with higher potential much earlier than anyone in the market. Using that, we change the student’s preparation strategy for studies on the one-to-one basis in Edupace Academy Classroom program.

About the artificial intelligence technology, in layman terms, we are using a supervised predictive learning model using previous years papers where we try to mimic the process of setting up paper from the teacher point of view. However, in last, I will say, it is all hard work of students and teachers; InnovED Global plays a small but very significant role in securing ranks.”

According to Google and KPMG report, online education market will be 1.96 billion dollar market in India by 2021. Since JEE Advanced has been made fully computer-based exam by 2018, JEE segment is expected to have a significant section in the Online preparation market.

InnovED Global aims to target JEE preparation segment through its topper level content and results. In India, JEE online test preparation segment is prominent is Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal; West Bengal being in the fifth position. InnovED Global will be expanding itself to various other states in next 2 years, aiming to create more rankers in the process.

Media Contact –
Rohit Singh
Contact Email Id: rohit@innovedglobal.com
Contact Number: 07021966405
https://innovedglobal.com/

