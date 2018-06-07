Finance

Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle – World Class Residential Project in Thane

Comment(0)

Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle is the most awaited development from Godrej Properties near Mulund Thane Circle on LBS Road in Thane West. The biggest USP of this project is its connectivity and proximity to Thane city and some of the major parts of the city. Godrej Properties has joined hands with Nirmal Group to develop Godrej Alive. The price of the housing units is starting from Rs. 1.89 Cr. onwards. Godrej Properties has proposed 8 towers of Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle to develop in the land parcel of 6 acres, including 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK units. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle will have world-class external amenities in the heart of its development. Currently, the project is in its pre-launch stage and it would be open for bookings in June 2018.

Thane is the most anticipated district in Maharashtra. The city has all the world-class social infrastructures and it enjoys easy connectivity with all the nearest cities and it is going to be one of the preferred destinations in Maharashtra. The district has been shortlisted well to be developed as smart city. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle will definitely get you assured power and water supply. It will offer excellent waste management systems, proper sanitation, efficient transportation and mobility, and flawless connectivity to the office spaces.

Godrej Alive is introduced by Godrej Properties in Mulund West, Thane. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle is the most anticipated living address with all the modern amenities, including gym, clubhouse, jogging track, indoor games zone, and even more. The project is stretched around large open acres of landscapes with lush green open spaces to deliver the fresh air every morning. All of the units have Vastu-ready configurations.

Related Articles
Finance

Huobi.Pro Is One Of The Largest Digital Asset Trading Platform

Digital assets or cryptocurrency is one of the fastest and safest methods of money transaction. It allows the peer to peer transactions without any intermediary. Today almost every bank or businessman relies on this. It has made money transaction a lot easier. Besides this, it is a safe and reliable method. Only the owner of […]
Finance

The Professional Berkshire Accounting Services Can Help You Manage All Your Financial Accounts Without Any Hassles

editor

Maintaining accounts without professional knowledge is not an easy task for individuals or small business enterprises. However, having an in house accountancy department is expensive and hence outsourcing the services to a reliable accountancy firm is the best option for one to enjoy the professional resources in this aspect. Hiring accountancy services is also cost […]
Finance

Second Mortgages Loans Now Offered by Canadian Cash Solutions

For a decade now, Canadian Cash Solutions has been providing people second mortgages. They are extending their service area to all over Canada where people require second mortgages at affordable prices. A second mortgage loan is secured against real estate property. Unlike other investments, you don’t have to explain how the money was spent making […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *