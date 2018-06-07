Business

Empire Reports on State of the Industry

Comment(0)

According to BizBuySell.com’s First Quarter 2018 Insight Report, the first quarter of the year showed continued strong business sale activity, with record-breaking sales prices and number of transactions. Small businesses sold for a median sale price of $245,000 which was the highest median sale price since the company started tracking the data in 2007 – a 3.4% increase from the same period a year ago.

Additionally, BizBuySell’s latest small business owner poll shows that 72% of owners believe their financials will continue to rise in 2018, largely due to tax reform. The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and M&A Source 2018 Q1 Market Pulse Report reports that analysts tracking the M&A market are “optimistic about deal flow, with all sectors predicting an uptick in new engagements.”

While both reports come short of calling it a sellers’ market, the outlook is positive for business owners who are thinking about selling their businesses in the near future – with an emphasis on “near.” Quarter after quarter for the last year and a half, we’ve seen a record number of transactions and increasing sale prices.

But, this can’t last forever, as we know. And while the economy appears strong now, the future is always uncertain. In fact, some economists argue that we’re already beginning to see signs of the beginning of an economic downturn, not to mention the sheer number of baby boomers’ businesses on the market. Although optimism persists, there are economic concerns over tariffs and interest rates. All of which will have an impact on owners’ abilities to sell their businesses when they want to.

Which is why it’s more important than ever for business owners to start planning for their business transition! The first step to sell their business should be to get a Broker Opinion of Value. Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business broker in Southern California, offers a FREE Broker Opinion of Value so an owner can know the range of values for this business.

Related Articles
Business

Beverage Packaging Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

editor

Global Beverage Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid & Semi-Rigid), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper and Glass), by Products (Bottles, Cans, Pouch and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022 Market Scenario The beverage industry has seen massive investments for expansion and technological upgradation. The packaging of beverages both carbonated and non-carbonated, […]
Business

Greens Footwear: Offering Versatile Skechers Shoes

editor

This press release is related to the Skechers Shoes. Choose versatile, comfortable and easy to wear Skechers Shoes and ensure safety. Greens Footwear offers a large selection of Skechers shoes for kids, men and women. Skechers shoes are known to offer fantastic foot and ankle support. In fact, many gym trainers and wellness mentors recommend […]
Business

Optical Coatings Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

editor

Market Overview Optical coating is a blend of thin film layers that create an interference effect, which is used to alter the reflection or transmission properties of an optical system. The performance of an optical coating depends on the difference between the refractive indices of the layer interfaces, the thickness of individual layers and the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *