Case Study: Global Insurance Provider Develops a Winning Marketing Strategy by Measuring Its Brand Health

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The health of a brand is determined by its position in the market. Measured by how it ranks in terms of top-of-mind awareness, perceived value, and favorability, among others; it helps marketers steer the brand in the right direction before it’s too late. But when it

This was the challenge facing one of the world’s leading insurance companies that offers medical and dental insurance products and services in various countries. It wanted to gain a holistic view of its brand health in 12 countries within the global expatriate health insurance market. This included customers who had taken health insurance that was either provided by their employers, self- purchased from international private medical insurance (IPMI) providers, or government organizations in the target geographies.

To meet the unique requirements of the insurance major, Netscribes utilized a hybrid methodology to measure the company’s brand health. The approach involved a customer and competitive analysis based on a combination of telephonic (CATI) and online (CAWI) interviews.

Read this case study to find out how the client was able to develop a marketing strategy to accurately target the right audience based on the insights from Netscribes’ brand health study.

To learn more about Netscribes marketing research services in the Insurance industry, visit:https://www.netscribes.com/industries/insurance/.

