Health and Wellness

Boutique Yoga Studio YogaUP Making Waves In Hong Kong

Comment(0)

Boutique Yoga Studio YogaUP Making Waves In Hong Kong
World Yoga Champion and Founder Chaukei Ngai Driving The Growth

Hong Kong, June 7th, 2018: In today’s face paced life, where everyone is chasing a schedule, yoga provides the means to restore one’s physical and mental balance. It is not surprising therefore that busy executives, students and homemakers alike enrol for yoga classes to keep their bodies and mind in fine fettle.
In Hong Kong there is a buzz around the boutique yoga studio YogaUP, founded by Chaukei Ngai, a young mother who has the distinction of being a certified holistic health councillor. That apart, she is the 2013 winner of the prestigious International Yoga Sports Federation Championship.
Says, Ngai, “ I am a person who straddles cultures having been raised in Canada and now living here in Hong Kong with my young son, spreading awareness about the benefits of practising yoga across ages, sizes, shapes and cultures.”
Practicing and teaching an eclectic range of the various streams of yoga including Bikram Yoga, Anna Forest Yoga, Yoga Therapy and Ayurvedic medicine, she has carved a unique niche for herself among thousands of yoga practitioners in Hong Kong. Her popularity as a stellar yoga instructor and a prominent woman entrepreneur can be gauged from the fact that she has collaborated with corporates like Adidas Hong Kong, Dream Cruises Hong Kong, Mulberry Hong Kong, Venille Suite Campaign and a slew of other organizations.
Her client list comprises of the who’s who of the Hong Kong fashion, beauty and travel and lifestyle companies. Going forward one can expect this psychology graduate from York University, to grow her already very popular boutique yoga studio YogaUP to even greater size and turnover.
For Media Details Please Contact:
Vipin Labroo
YogaUP PR Manager
vipinlabroo@yogaup.com.hk
http://yogaup.com.hk

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Discreet service, with an online adult store

editor

Online retailer, For The Closet, has launched a new website, www.forthecloset.co.uk. Specialising in personal and adult devices, this website offers access to some of the most well-regarded items, designed by some of the biggest names in the adult device industry, guaranteeing the purchase of quality items. For The Closet is aimed at adults who are […]
Health and Wellness

Ritter & Ramsey General And Cosmetic Dentistry Celebrates 10 Years Of Digital Smile Design

editor

Ritter & Ramsey General and Cosmetic Dentistry are pleased to announce the ten year anniversary of utilizing Digital Smile Design in their practice. Ritter & Ramsey offer patients this unique dental experience that is unlike any other cosmetic dentistry approach. Digital Smile Design , a global company for advancements in cosmetic dentistry, was created by […]
Health and Wellness

One cannot be allowed to self-learn on patients, Dr K K Aggarwal

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 28 February 2018: Informed consent is an integral and crucial part of medical treatment today. It is not only a procedural requirement, but also a legal requirement. Not taking consent is gross negligence. Consent must be taken before starting a treatment or a procedure. The patient must be well informed, consent needs to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *