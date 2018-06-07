Benign tumors mostly misdiagnosed – better treatment available with cyberknife

Rahul age 42 years had noticed a bulge in his right shoulder for over one year, but neglecting it thinking it to be a minor issue. It came to his notice only when the symptoms were persistent and troubling his daily activities and he observed the growth of the bulge very rapid. When he decided to consult a specialist, most of the doctors had the opinion to perform surgery, while many others told it to be a cancer. Being dejected, he decided to go for a second opinion in order to prevent the chemotherapy and surgical treatment. For better diagnosis, the patient made a visit to Artemis hospital, Gurugram. With the help of ultrasound, which was difficult to identify otherwise, the tumor had a milky white color and was developing.

On proper investigation the reports revealed that lymph nodes had changes from solid to a liquid mass and the affected area was seen with fresh skin growth. Further blood tests revealed non cancerous tumor cells and inflammatory cell response. The team decided to go for the cyberknife treatment which is non-invasive and appropriate for such kind of tumors. With having zero side-effects, the patient was treated perfectly and discharged the same day. The patient had been visiting for over 2 weeks for a regular post-operative check-up which was fine and is living a hassle free life.

What is Non-Cancerous Tumour?

Non-Cancerous tumor or benign tumours are the abnormal growth of the tumor cells that do not proliferate and spread across the adjacent tissues. Such tumors can cause severity if left untreated, but prognosis is usually favorable with better response to treatment. Once after removal, the chances of re-growth of such cells are almost zero. All such tumors are non-life-threatening, but the probability to get transformed into malignant are very high if not treated on time.Says Dr.Aditya

Types of Non-Cancerous Tumour

· Ademona – these are the most common type of benign tumors that can arise from the thin epithelial layer of glands. The most common sites to form such tumors are the liver, pituitary glands, thyroid glands, polyps in the colon or uterine cavity.

·Fibroids – the tumors that can grow in connective tissues of any organ. Such tumors need immediate attention and appropriate treatment in order to prevent it from becoming malignant.

·Hemangioma – when the blood vessel cells build-up in the skin or other internal organs, it is referred to as hemangiomas. It is often noticed in the head, neck and the trunk region with reddish or bluish color. Surgical intervention may only be required in cases when the patient has a difficulty with vision, hearing or voluntary movements.

·Lipoma – the most common kind of benign tumor found in adults that grow from the fat cells and are noticeable in the neck, shoulders, and back. They are usually soft to touch, moving and grows slowly. A quicker growth or pain may indicate immediate attention to prevent further complications.

Cyberknife – the best option for benign tumor

According to Dr Aditya Gupta, Director,Neurology, Agrim institute for neuro sciences, Artemis Hospital ,CyberKnife radiation surgery is the most advanced, non invasive radiation therapy tool available to treat cancerous as well as non cancerous tumors with the help of precise beams of high-dose radiation. It is one of the best options for providing ablative dosage and proves to be a valid alternate to surgical intervention. Being non-invasive, it also prevents any kind of blood loss eliminating the need for anesthesia. Even when the conventional therapies fail, cyberknife is also effective in post-operative residuals and in recurrent cases by boosting the conventional radiation.

The CyberKnife radiation therapy works the best for tumors that are upto 3cm in size and is a very powerful and precise technique, for patients with early stage primary, medically inoperable tumours. The treatment is safe to administer and also offers a new option in patients with recurrent disease or a single disease in the body. It is a no pain and a no risk, day-care treatment wherein patients are discharged as soon as the session gets over and therefore, no hospitalisation is required. The treatment uses a sophisticated image guidance system to beam high doses of radiation directly to your tumor.

The M6 – Cyberknife is uniquely designed to deliver accurate and exact radiation dose even to a moving tumor anywhere in the body, while preventing the adjacent tissue damage. This makes it an ideal treatment option to cure any benign tumor.

Benign tumors are usually a day care procedure that hardly takes upto 1 hour of treatment and the patient is ready to get back to the daily activities without any hassle. Available at the same cost as any other conventional treatment, it is also pain-free and non invasive nature along with quicker recovery