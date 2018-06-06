Winnie Chin’s Inspirational Journey Continues as an Author of an Upcoming Book

Winnie Chin recently attended the Abilities Expo which was held from May 4th to May 6th at the New Jersey convention and expo center, Edison NJ. This expo focused on educating and improving the lives of people with disability and more.

After attending this large event which was held from May 4th to May 6th, Winnie Chin was deeply touched by what she saw. She could not help but reflected on several chapters of her upcoming book, This Ability NOT Disability, which resonated her beliefs that everything is possible if we believe. Inspiration inspired more inspiration and invention. The cycle is unstoppable. As a result, new break through, new possibilities.

Winnie quoted, “I am so grateful and thankful now that I am also a part of this inspiration to help many through the sharing of my upcoming book.”

Her book is titled, This Ability, NOT Disability: How a Learning-Challenged Son Transformed His Life and Became a Dog Behaviorist and Trainer. She is hopeful that readers would be inspired by their journey and they would also be inspired to do more and help this place a better world.

Free downloadable book is available on June 30th, 2018 at www.thisabilitynotdisability.com.

About Winnie Chin

Winnie Chin is the author of the upcoming book, This Ability, NOT Disability: How a Learning-Challenged Son Transformed His Life and Became a Dog Behaviorist and Trainer. She is currently a Senior Sales Project Coordinator with one of the world’s largest fragrance and flavor companies located in New Jersey. Winnie is “obsessed” with personal development. Her ongoing, self-funded continued-education helps her identify her authentic self, purpose, and desires. Her goal is to make a difference in people’s lives.

