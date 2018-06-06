TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY Becomes the Safest Choice for Senior Home Care Services

Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) May 30, 2018 – As one of the leading home healthcare agencies in Long Island, TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY specializes in servicing the elderly and people with disabilities. They will send a companion to your home or facility to stay with your loved one, make sure their needs are met, and provide a sense of security.

When asked about their home healthcare services in long island NY, “Our companions’ tasks and services include the following: Social interaction and friendship, Meal preparation, Medication reminders, Supervision and assistance with personal care such as bathing and toileting, Transportation to doctor visits, Grocery shopping and other errands, Light housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry, and Maintaining a safe environment at home,” replied the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY companions are available 24/7 to help the elderly and people with special needs during the day and night.

The spokesperson also continued, “With our Home Health Care services, we provide quality care and companionship within the comfort of your home, allowing seniors to continue leading independent lives and give their loved ones peace of mind that they will be tended to during times where they can’t be around for them.”

As leading home healthcare agency, they will help create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them.

“At TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY, we understand that there is no environment more familiar than home. The idea of assisted living may be off-putting for seniors who wish to retain their independence for as long as possible. Loved ones may have concerns for their health and safety while they are living alone and may also wonder if a caregiver will be able to provide the best for them,” concluded the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

Their team of caring professionals is united in the belief that, regardless of age and one’s physical or mental condition, every individual deserves to live in the environment of his or her choice; everyone can use a helping hand at times; and everyone needs a friend.

Since 1985, TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY has been specializing in servicing for the elderly and people with disabilities, which allows them to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home. To know more, visit http://tlccompanions.com/

