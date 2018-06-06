Business

Summer Furniture Sale: Up to 80% Off + Extra 5% Off at Furniture Direct UK

A Leicester based furniture store has launched a big summer furniture sale with big discounts across their range.

Furniture Direct UK has announced their big summer furniture sale. There are big discounts off a wide range of beds, mattresses, sofas, recliners, table and chair sets and much more!

Summer Furniture Sale Up to 80% Off + Extra 5% Off on for home and garden furniture! Getting your garden ready for summer? *Fast and Free delivery See also our Outdoor Furniture, Living room, Bedroom, Dining room Furniture, Italian Furniture, Bentley Designs Furniture & more in Lowest Price to make the most of your summer. Shop online for Summer Furniture Sale with Discount Offers.

Furniture Direct UK is a wholly owned, independent company and of the leading furniture specialists in the UK. Today, we are seen as one of the UK’s leading furniture retailers with a structured online portal alongside a retail presence on the High Street.
Their expertise lies in living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and associated soft furnishings. They are a stockist of some major furnishing brands, right here in Leicester! These include Arredo Classic, Baumhaus , Corndell, Furniture Link, Gautier, KT Furniture, Welcome Furniture, Indian Hub, Healthopedic, Bentley Designs Furniture, Green Apple, Global Home Home Style GB, Julian Bowen, Original Bedstead, Rauch, Wiemann, Stuart Jones, Willis & Gambier, guaranteeing quality and value for money.

For more details about the Summer Furniture Sale at Furniture Direct UK, you can call at 0116-235 7786, or visit the store at 2 Checketts Road, Leicester, Leicestershire LE4 5EP. You can also log on to their website https://furnituredirectuk.net to know more.

About Furniture Direct UK
Furniture Direct (LEICS) LTD is the UK’s leading all kinds of home furniture e store. We’re based in Leicester city in the east midlands and are an important part of a company called furniture direct. Our focus is on bringing you the very best kind of home furniture includes Bedroom Furniture, living room Furniture, Dining Room Furniture, Clearance Furniture, Kids Furniture from around the world at lowest prices ever, while at the same time giving you a great customer experience.

