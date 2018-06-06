Seeing the Orthodontist at the Centre of Dental Excellence

The dedicated and experienced orthodontist at the Centre of Dental Excellence, Mr. Neil Patel, is focussed solely on creating healthy, straight smiles for patients in Stanmore. As an orthodontist, he can explain what many people don’t realise, which is that a healthy smile is not just for looking good.

[STANMORE, 06/06/2018] – A straighter smile can help boost confidence but there is more it than merely aesthetics. A misaligned jawbone can potentially cause excess stress on the jaw and neck muscles. This stress, over a prolonged period, can cause other problems throughout the body. As the orthodontist at the Centre of Dental Excellence, Neil can explain in detail treatments that can help with the realignment of a patient’s teeth. At the Centre of Dental Excellence, his sole concern is the repositioning of a patient’s teeth and jawbone to create symmetry and overall balance.

What treatments can the orthodontist at the Centre of Dental Excellence offer?

At the Centre of Dental Excellence, orthodontist Neil Patel is finding that more and more people are considering teeth straightening options, and with all the options he, as the orthodontist can offer, it is to be expected that more people will make the move to obtaining a symmetrical smile.

As the orthodontist at the Centre of Dental Excellence, Neil can offer treatments that are contemporary, comfortable and make use of modern materials. The Centre of Dental Excellence prides itself on using the latest technology and equipment and orthodontist Neil is readily updating himself on all the newest techniques and treatments.

The most common treatment used to realign teeth is still fixed metal braces but orthodontist Neil is fully trained in all the styles of braces which are offered at the Centre of Dental Excellence. Braces are available from the traditional fixed metal brace, which is a highly affordable option, to invisible aligners that are discreet and removable, to tooth-coloured lightweight braces that work on the front teeth. With the advances in today’s orthodontics, the Centre of Dental Excellence and its orthodontist, Mr Neil Patel, are happy to discover new ways to have their patient’s leaving with a smile worth smiling about.

Visit http://www.centreofdentalexcellence.co.uk/ for more details.