Tech

Recruitive Software to Exhibit at CIPD London

Comment(0)

As one of the biggest players in the SaaS industry for recruitment, Recruitive Software has announced its attendance at this year’s CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition at London Olympia on the 13th and 14th June.
The CIPD Conference and Exhibition is the UK’s biggest HR event, which has been running for over 70 years, and now attracts over 4,000 senior HR professionals looking to source new HR products and services that will help lead their organisations into a brighter future
Recruitive Software provides highly effective white labelled recruitment solutions designed to streamline the entire recruitment process in-house on a cloud based system. CEO, Richard Clarke comments; “We are delighted to be exhibiting at the event for the fifth consecutive year as it provides us with the perfect platform to demonstrate our award winning software. The old way of recruiting no longer fits with current job seeker behaviour, Recruiting teams are evolving, hiring managers have different needs and technology has evolved. Members of our team will be on hand to answer any of your questions surrounding the use of ATS systems for your business needs.”
Recruiters looking to solve all their recruiting issues whilst reducing cost and time to hire, as well as improving their candidate’s journey, should visit Recruitive at stand B50.

To register for FREE exhibition entry please visit:
https://events.cipd.co.uk/events/hrss/register/

Related Articles
Tech

Efficient coating of O-rings

At the DKT exhibition Walther Trowal presents the newly designed Rotamat R 60 for coating of mass-produced small parts like, for example, O-rings. This system was specifically developed for users who are increasingly switching to smaller batches and, generally, lower batch volumes. However, the R 60 offers all the features found in its larger “siblings”! […]
Tech

BroadNet offers lowest-cost bulk SMS Services with confirmed instant delivery of SMS

editor

Beirut: BroadNet – a leading technologies company with pinpointed focus in offering standalone, value-oriented telecommunication solutions – is offering low cost bulk SMS services with confirmed instant delivery of SMS. Businesses looking to reach out to their targeted audience quickly, with relatively low or no down time can count on the company’s coverage and expertise. […]
Tech

Bone Fixation Plate Industry Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2018 – 2025

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Bone Fixation Plate Industry Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 112 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: Based on the Bone Fixation Plate industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Bone Fixation Plate market in details. Deep analysis about […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *