Business

North America Drilling Fluids Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2012 -2019

Comment(0)

Transparency Market Research incorporated a new research study titled “North America Drilling Fluids Market – Industry Analysis, Size Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2019” to its collection, according to which the North America drilling fuel market that was worth US$4,336.8 million in 2012 is estimated to be valued at US$7,203.6 million by the end of 2019, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

Browse the full North America Drilling Fluids Market (WBF, OBF and SBF) by Application (Onshore and Offshore) – Industry Analysis, Size Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2019 report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-drilling-fluids-market.html 

The report presents a comprehensive document that includes an in-depth study of the market trends prevalent in the regional market for drilling fluids in North America. It focuses on the relevant segments in terms of product types and applications. The report includes a detailed investigation into the forces that drive demand in the market as well as the factors that are likely to hamper growth in the market for drilling fluids in North America.

Report Highlights North America as the Largest Market for Drilling Fuels

The report highlights that the increasing drilling activities carried on across the countries in North America, South America, and Asia Pacific have steered significant growth in the global market for drilling fluids. North America is considered as the largest market for drilling fluids since more than half of the world’s gas and oil reserves are located in the United States. Furthermore, the United States is home to the maximum number of shale and oil reserves as compared to other countries in Asia Pacific and Europe. The rise of drilling and completion fluid operations such as counterbalance of the formation method, maintaining stability of wellbore, extracting cuttings from wellbore, etc., in the Gulf of Mexico has catapulted North America to the forefront of the global drilling fuels market.

Report Presents an Analysis of the Key Factors Driving the Market Growth

The spur in demand for natural gas and crude oil in the global market and particularly from North America will create substantial opportunities for the market of drilling fuels in North America to grow. Additionally, parameters such as implementation of horizontal drilling technology and a paradigm shift from conventional sources to developing reserves in deep ocean waters are expected to boost demand in the drilling fluids market of North America. Also the increasing development of alternative resources such as shale gas, shale oil, methane, and coal bed will bolster the overall demand for drilling fluids in North America further. However, environmental concerns pertaining to waste disposal and contamination might hinder steady growth of the market. But heavy investment and extensive research undertaken to develop nontoxic and biodegradable variants of drilling fluids will create substantial opportunities for the market to capitalize on.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2270

Market Segmentation as Included in the Report

The report segmented the drilling fluids market in North America into Synthetic Based Fluids (SBFs), Oil Based Fluids (OBFs), and Water Based Fluids (WBFs) on the basis of product segments. It also includes segmentation on the basis of industrial applications. According to the report, the United States is the largest drilling fluids market in North America, accounting for nearly 80% of the overall market. However, Canada is anticipated to catch up soon and enter the competition during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

Related Articles
Business

Avail Taxi from Melbourne Airport Services for Best Deals

editor

To make your Melbourne airport travel easy and comfortable just contact the Taxis Melbourne Airport services that offers the best airport services whether picking or dropping at the airports in and around Melbourne city. There is no doubt after your journey in the flight you no longer want to wait for a taxi or the […]
Business

DC Motors – The benefits of DC Motors

editor

DC Motor change electric power energy into mechanical energy. A DC Engine uses instant current – put simply, the direction of current moves one way. A DC Motor generally includes: An armature main, an air flow gap, poles, as well as a yoke which makes the magnetic way; an armature winding, an area winding, brushes […]
Business

Polyvinyl Alcohol Market 2018 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

editor

Market Overview Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is categorized as partially hydrolyzed and fully hydrolyzed. Partially hydrolyzed PVA is widely used for food packaging due to biodegradability, moisture resistance, and its cross-linking properties. Furthermore, the increasing use of PVA in food supplements is likely to propel the market growth. PVA also finds application in end-use industries such […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *