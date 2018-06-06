Business

NJ Barber Supply Has a Wide Array of Barber Accessories

The e-commerce shop offers a wide selection of high-quality barber accessories that enhance services as well as lend establishments a unique style.

[ELMWOOD PARK, 6/6/2018] — NJ Barber Supply offers a wide selection of barber accessories that barber owners need for their business – from barber capes and aprons to barbicides and spray bottles. Accessories are essential for barbers, especially those who aspire to venture into the craft of male grooming. These tools can help improve the quality of their work.

Barber Aprons and Capes

Barber aprons are helpful for barbers as it protects their clothes or uniform from stains that chemicals may cause. It also adds appeal to the business because aprons lend a professional look to barbers.

NJ Barber Supply offers a variety of barber aprons made from different materials like leather.

Barber capes, meanwhile, cover the customers’ body while getting a haircut, shave, or any other grooming service. The cape will also prevent trimmed hair from falling directly to their clothes and prevent any product from dripping onto the customer’s skin.

NJ Barber Supply provides different types of barber capes. Barbershop owners can choose from styling capes, chemical/shampoo capes, and kids’ capes.

Barbicides and Spray Bottles

Hygiene is crucial in well-run barbershops. Barbers have to make sure that they use sanitized and well-maintained tools to prevent health problems.

Barbicide is a hospital grade disinfection that barbershops, salons, and spas commonly use. This formula disinfects tools, such as scissors and combs inside a barbicide jar. There are barbicide formulas, wipes, and hand sanitizer foams available in NJ Barber Supply. The shop also offers containers for the barbicide formula.

Spray bottles are also essential in barber shops because barbers use them to wet the hair of customers for a precise haircut. Spray bottles from NJ Barber Supply come in aluminum to continuous sprayers.

About NJ Barber Supply

NJ Barber Supply is an e-commerce company that offers high-quality barber supplies from an extensive list of brands. The company provides a wide selection of equipment, accessories, combs and brushes, and grooming products. It currently offers free shipping on every order in the US.

For more information, visit https://www.njbarbersupply.com today.

