Jack Martin announces New Brand Ambassador Rachel White

Jack Martin has announced the appointment of a new brand ambassador, Indian Actress and Model Rachel White.

Jack Martin Electronics comes up with a unique way to promote their digital brand awareness. Every Quarter they tend to pick an influencer as their social media ambassador. This ambassador will promote each of our products on their online spaces like Facebook and Instagram. This will then build their confidence and make their influencer skills even more powerful. A unique concept from an electronics brand and it’s all ready to begin.

Rachel White is an Indian actress and model who works in Hindi and Bengali films. She has appeared in the Bollywood film Ungli; and Bengali films like Har Har Byomkesh, Devi and One.

Sumit Khubchandani, Director, Jack Martin

Believes in “innovation” as our motto and the tagline also says “innovation is a culture”. Also, because we want the best of technology and products for our customers. An innovative mindset to get niche products, we always like to be a step ahead when it comes to giving the latest in technology.

An aggressive & fresh mindset with an experience of a veteran of the industry whose guidance “Mr. Dalip Khubchandani – CMD” always blends with the concept of new age brand & Marketing making it a right combination of experience and the young team taking things on a different level.

Our vision is to make Jack Martin, a brand to be considered when people talk about Audio or speakers in India.

On the topic of the Social Media Brand Ambassador

We really wanted to do something exclusive and fun on the social platforms. We wanted to give these influencers a chance to become ambassadors and represent our brand best to their ability. New ideas, new partnerships will provide a predominant influence on the emergence of new customers and new network platforms.