Tech

How Active@ Disk Image Makes Data Backup Easy

Comment(0)

LSoft Technologies presents version 9.0.0 of its industry-leading disk imaging software, Active@ Disk Image. Designed as a complete backup and restore solution that automatically keeps a copy of every occupied byte on your hard drive or other storage device, its exhaustive approach to backup ensures that nothing gets forgotten about. Instead, it copies everything on the device, and it can also make RAW backups of drives, which even include blank sectors on the disk.

Active@ Disk Image is a fast an efficient solution that provides multiple levels of compression depending on whether speed or file size is your priority. It can also encrypt your disk images so that no one else will be able to access them if they don’t have the password. Furthermore, the tool can also make incremental backups so that it adds only the newest or most recently modified versions of files, all at the same time as eliminating the risk of costly human error.

The latest edition of Active@ Disk Image sports various improvements, most notable of which is the addition of the revolutionary Fast compression method. Version 9.0.0 also provides improved handling of MBR and GPT partitions and disks as well as added support for the latest version of the ReFS file system. Finally, the Professional version also comes with the latest version of Boot Disk, which is now based on the WinPE 10 operating system.

If you’re ready to change the way you back up and restored your files, get started today and learn more at http://www.disk-image.com.

Related Articles
Tech

LG ranks in Top 100 companies in The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® Rankings

editor

New Delhi, 26th March: In yet another feat by LG, the company has secured 25th position in ‘The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® Rankings,’ proving its integrity and positioning as one of the most well-reputed global companies. LG has also stood at the 4th position in the products and services category under the ‘Top Companies […]
Tech

Metric Solar Will Help You Make the Most from Solar Energy Efficiency

editor

Los Angeles, California – 29 December 2017 – Metric Solar is a reliable as well as genuinely effective Los Angeles based solar company that is offering comprehensive and affordable solutions. One way or the other, it is no secret that the modern society is constantly looking for new and more effective ways to conserve the […]
Tech

Fulham To Debut New 70W HotSpot Plus™ LED/Emergency Combo Drivers at LightFair 2018

editor

New HotSpot Plus 70S Newest Addition to Fulham Line of Compact, Universal Voltage LED and Emergency Drivers that Can Be Installed Almost Anywhere. Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham, a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, today announced that it will introduce the HotSpot Plus™ 70S universal voltage 70W LED […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *