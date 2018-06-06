Business

Haiku Designs Introduces New Lines of Contemporary Bedroom Furniture – An Easy and Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Bedroom

Comment(0)

Boulder, CO, – Haiku Designs is showcasing an exclusive collection of contemporary bedroom furniture online. They are the leading manufacturers of modern bedroom furniture, organic mattress, and bedding, located in Boulder, Co.

Haiku Designs has been providing unique home furnishing products for over 30 years, based on many of the themes of beautify and simplicity found in Japanese and Asian culture. Their unique range of contemporary bedroom furniture adds a touch of sophistication to any surroundings. No matter whether you’re at home or the office, you’ll always fine their furniture offerings creates a space of ease and relaxation.

Their exclusive range of modern and contemporary bedroom furniture not only provides you a space of comfort, but can also help to create a personal retreat place in your own home. In addition, their modern furniture products are also meant for adding elegance to your bedroom. All of Haiku Design’s unique furniture offerings are a great match of quality and affordability, and feature many Eco-Friendly designs, made from sustainable resourced materials.

Each collection of contemporary bedroom furniture has been chosen to offer a great combination of excellence in quality and simplicity in design. They showcase a wide range of bedroom furniture including solid wood platform beds, Japanese platform & tatami beds, eco-friendly bedroom furniture, and much more. Visit their website and explore their unique collection now!

About the Company

Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada.  If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

Haiku Designs
Boulder, Colorado
Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614
Fax: + 303-666-5837
Website – https://www.haikudesigns.com

Related Articles
Business

Power Electronics Market Is Driven by Increasing Use of Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles

Global Power Electronics Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $27 billion by 2024 from $14 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and 8.8%, respectively, […]
Business

Capacitive Touch Switches Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Capacitive Touch Switches Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Capacitive Touch Switches Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Capacitive Touch Switches Market report also provides an […]
Business

Fin Tech Potential for Cost Reduction in Remittance Market: Ken Research

editor

Introduction: The global remittance market is worth over USD 600 Billion as of 2017 and is expected to be worth over USD 6 Trillion by 2030 based on information revealed through various Remittance Industry Market Research Reports. The growing requirement for remittance services, especially to facilitate economies in low and middle income nations is a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *