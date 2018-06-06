Global Mosquito Repellent Market to reach a market size of $5.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Mosquito Repellent Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Mosquito Repellent Market is expected to attain a market size of $5.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Coil market dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Spray market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Cream & Oil market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Large Retail Store market dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Sales Channel in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small Retail Store would achieve a market value of $1,116.5 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Online Store market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Vaporizer Type Mosquito Repellent Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mosquito Repellent have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Godrej Group, HRG Group (Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.), Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, and Jyothy Laboratories.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-mosquito-repellent-market/

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Segmentation

By Sales Channels

Large Retail Store

Small Retail Store

Online Store

Others

By Product Types

Coil

Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

By Geography

North America Mosquito Repellent Market

US Mosquito Repellent Market

Canada Mosquito Repellent Market

Mexico Mosquito Repellent Market

Rest of North America Mosquito Repellent Market

Europe Mosquito Repellent Market

Germany Mosquito Repellent Market

UK Mosquito Repellent Market

France Mosquito Repellent Market

Russia Mosquito Repellent Market

Spain Mosquito Repellent Market

Italy Mosquito Repellent Market

Rest of Europe Mosquito Repellent Market

Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market

China Mosquito Repellent Market

Japan Mosquito Repellent Market

India Mosquito Repellent Market

Australia Mosquito Repellent Market

Singapore Mosquito Repellent Market

Malaysia Mosquito Repellent Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market

LAMEA Mosquito Repellent Market

Brazil Mosquito Repellent Market

Argentina Mosquito Repellent Market

UAE Mosquito Repellent Market

Saudi Arabia Mosquito Repellent Market

South Africa Mosquito Repellent Market

Nigeria Mosquito Repellent Market

Rest of LAMEA Mosquito Repellent Market

Companies Profiled

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Godrej Group

HRG Group (Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.)

Enesis Group

Coghlans Ltd.

Quantum Health

Jyothy Laboratories

