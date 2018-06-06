Business

Food Amino Acids Market Industry – News and Updates

Market Definition:

Food Amino Acids are ingredients that are used across various sectors of the food industries. Food amino acids are mainly used as a food additive as it enhances the flavor. It also acts as antioxidants and imparts energy to the body. The high nutritional value obtained from the amino acids make its demand high in Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements segments. The increasing intake of protein ingredients in food products by the consumers is found to influence the growth of the market.  

 Market Scenario:

Increasing demands for innovative food products with high nutritional value has a major impact on the Food Amino Acids market. The high demand for processed food products is influencing the growth of Food Amino Acids market as a key ingredient. The developing technologies in the food sector has helped in fueling up the market share of the product. Shift in the consumption pattern backed up by raising health consciousness amongst the consumers has led to the growing share of food amino acids globally.

The plant based food amino acids from the natural source segment is calculated to increase at higher rate based on raising consumer’s preference towards products obtained from natural sources. Based on the types of food amino acids, the share held by glutamic acid is found to escalate due to the wide application of the product as a flavor enhancer. The application of food amino acids as nutraceuticals holds a major and prominent share followed by dietary supplements. 

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Global Food Amino Acids Market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Prinova Group LLC (U.S.), Brenntag AG (Germany), CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd (Japan), Evonik Industries

  Key Findings:

Application of the product as a food additive is evaluated to grow at a steady rate

Top five exporters of Food Amino Acids include Germany, Japan, China, Netherlands and U.S.

Segments

Food Amino Acids product has been segmented on the basis of Source which comprises Natural (Plants, Animals) and Synthetic sources. The natural-sourced food amino acid is found to hold a major share due to high consumer’s preference for natural food products.

Food Amino Acids product has been segmented on the basis of Type which comprises Glutamic Acid, Valine, Tryptophan, Leucine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Lysine, Others. Glutamic Acid holds a lion’s share based on the wide application in food sector.

Food Amino Acids has been segmented on the basis of Applications which comprises Food Additives, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Infant Food Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Others. The Nutraceutical segment is growing at a higher growth rate. 

Indonesia and U.S. Based on the increasing consumption of processed and convenience food, the import and export in the developed countries is found to raise at a steady growth rate. 

 (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Amino GmbH (Germany)

Regional Analysis

The Global Food Amino Acids Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia-Pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. Developing economy has led to changing consumer’s preference and has made consumers more health conscious due to which Asia-Pacific is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. The Major importers of Food Amino Acids include China, Netherlands, Belgium,

