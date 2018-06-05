WPS Announces PDF to Word Converter for Easily Converting PDF Files into Editable Word Files

Palo Alto, California, USA, May 29, 2018 – Converting PDF files into editable word files is a matter of a few clicks now. The WPS PDF converter is easy and superfast for a user to quickly convert PDF into DOC/DOCX and start working. More importantly, the converter can retain the formatting of the PDF file, allowing a user to edit the text in the word file.

According to the spokesperson of the company, the WPS PDF to word converter also keeps the layout intact with the bullets, fonts and tables. It offers an immediate conversion without a need of any kind of registration. The software is available for free with the WPS Office Premium suite, and can offer a lot of convenience and flexibility to users while handling PDF files and converting them into an editable file. Besides converting into word, one can also split or merge Adobe PDF pages and can convert the file according to their needs. By splitting PDF files and converting the required number of pages only, a user can save a lot of time.

The PDF to word doc docx makes the conversion process quick and easy for users of WPS Office Premium. The spokesperson reveals that the conversion can be completed in just three simple steps. One needs to launch the WPS Writer first and go to the Special Features section in the top menu to open “PDF to Word”. Then, one can open the PDF file or drag it from its location of their device. And finally, upon clicking on “Start”, the conversion begins immediately, and the editable doc file will open, as soon as the conversion is complete.

The PDF to docx editable supports a wide range of output formats, such as MS-Word, RTF, Native Doc and so on. The spokesperson states that the bulk outputting is also possible with one key, and one can save the file in their desired format. The PDF to Word converter by WPS has several unique features. To know more about these features, one can visit the site link https://www.wps.com/pdf-to-word.

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and Software Company.

For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Denise Nelson

Telephone: (925) 858-5198

Email: dnelson@theventanagroup.com

Website: https://www.wps.com/