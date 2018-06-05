Tech

Quickly Add a Copyright Logo and Text on your Photos using Logext (Logo, Symbols, Emoji, Text)

SURAT, INDIA – June 5, 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech a leading IT company today launched a new application named Logext: Add Logo Watermark and Text Sign to Photos after the huge success of Auto Stamper & Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos from their portfolio.

Logext is a free application available on Google Play Store that facilitates to add Logo Copyright, Trademark Sticker, Emoji Stickers along with Customized Text on photos.

Furthermore, you can add stamps, logo and text directly with your default built-in camera or on Gallery photos.

Features crafted with App:

◇ Classy Texts and Words Phrases
◇ Copyright Logo
◇ Trademark Stickers
◇ Fun Emojis

All this features spice up your regular photos within a fraction of seconds.

Besides this you can even adjust aspect ratio of the image to get the perfect fit wherever you upload it i.e Facebook, Pinterest etc.

“Photo editing application is the recent trend and for the same Play Store is flooded with million of Apps. We wanted to give maximum features in a single package to our customer and that was our main motive behind the development of Logext” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Packed with stunning stickers and emojis Logext will surely be a app to look out for!

