Future Electronics Signs New Global Distribution Agreement with Taoglas

Future Electronics is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Taoglas.

Future Electronics customers will now be able to choose from Taoglas’ comprehensive range of external, embedded and base station antenna and RF solutions for IoT and M2M applications such as Telematics/Automotive, Smart Grid, Metering/Telemetry, Home Automation, Remote Monitoring and Medical applications.

“We continue to invest in our IoT Solutions infrastructure and believe that Taoglas will enhance our overall capabilities,” says Matthew Rotholz, Vice-President Marketing at Future Connectivity Solutions, Future Electronics’ dedicated team supporting IoT. “Taoglas has an excellent reputation for quality products and support. Combining this with our dedicated resources will create tremendous value to our customers.”

Taoglas can custom-design to suit individual needs or provide highly-economical off-the-shelf solutions. Their surface-mount antenna range and flexible embedded products are unique in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be part of Future’s value-added solutions for IoT customers with their Future Connectivity Solutions (FCS) division,” said Dermot O’Shea, Joint CEO of Taoglas. “An educated and experienced one-stop shop for IoT solutions had been promised but not delivered to the market due to its complexity. Future have got it right with FCS, and now the puzzle is complete with our winning antenna solutions and support services that ensure customers’ IoT designs are on time the first time.”

Taoglas antennas are tested in the industry’s most advanced CTIA approved test chambers, the very same ones that the world’s automobile, mobile phone and notebook companies use to qualify the RF performance of their antennas. Their antenna specifications show average gain, efficiency and peak gain across the whole frequency band.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

