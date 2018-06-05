Health and Wellness

Dependable Cosmetic Dentistry

The cosmetic dentistry team at Edinburgh Dental Specialists has built a solid and trustworthy reputation as leading specialists in their field. They are the only, multidisciplinary specialist dental centre in Scotland.

[EDINBURGH, 5/6/2018] — The dentists at Edinburgh Dental Specialists are fully committed to providing dependable cosmetic dentistry care. With a team of 11 registered specialists and more than 30 experienced staff, the Edinburgh Dental Specialists have the ability, knowledge, and skills to manage a wide range of cosmetic dentistry treatments. What’s more, they are dedicated to providing their patients with a positive experience.

A team you can trust

At Edinburgh Dental Specialists, patients can feel confident that they are in safe hands. With more than a hundred years of shared experience and knowledge of cosmetic dentistry, the dentists at Edinburgh Dental Specialists can provide their patients with sound advice and treatments. The Edinburgh Dental Specialists are experienced with providing cosmetic dentistry to people of all ages. They are also trained to care for people who have a fear or phobia of dental procedures.

Building better smiles

The dentists at Edinburgh Dental Specialists aim to create beautiful, natural looking smiles with cosmetic dentistry. They have the skills to change someone’s facial appearance for the better. Many patients who have received cosmetic dentistry with Edinburgh Dental Specialists experience improved confidence. Those who choose cosmetic dentistry with Edinburgh Dental Specialists can take advantage of the wide range of treatments on offer designed to create a beautiful smile. To achieve great results the team uses a combination of cosmetic dentistry treatments. Cosmetic dentistry treatments at Edinburgh Dental Specialists include: white fillings, teeth whitening, veneers, dental implants, crowns, bridges and teeth straightening.

Discussing your treatment

When visiting Edinburgh Dental Specialists for the first time, patients will have a full consultation. During their appointment they will be advised on the suitable cosmetic dentistry treatments available to them. Before any treatment takes place, patients will be informed of their treatment plan and given an outline of costs

Edinburgh Dental Specialists are an approachable team. For further details or to discuss available solutions please contact http://www.edinburghdentist.com/ or call +44 (0) 131 225 2666.

