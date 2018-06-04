Uncategorized

World Heart Congress 2018

Comment(0)

The “World Heart Congress 2018” is being held at Paris, France on November 19-20. Heart Congress 2018 respects every member over the globe to partake in the gathering. The Cardiology meeting is planned such that it gives extraordinary chance to improve the learning in the creating field of Cardiology. Heartcongress2018 provides a better understanding about the current inventions and the issues faced in the cardiovascular disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
The “Heart Congress 2018” is an excellent event tailored for the Cardiac surgeons, Medical doctors, Researchers and Students to get latest updates in the field of cardiology. The Heart Congress 2018 with great pleasure invites eminent participants from different hospitals, research institutes, universities and various healthcare industries to have a look at all the new inventions and discoveries in the cardiac medicine. The conference mainly focuses on areas like Rheumatic and Congenital heart diseases, Paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiovascular Pharmacology, Cardio-Oncology, Hypertension, Heart Transplantation etc which is very informative.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Fit Hey Reveals Secrets of Staying Fat-Free, Fit & Healthy

editor

26, April 2017: For many people, staying fit and healthy is a real challenge and a significant human population is desperate to overcome common health problems, such as excess weight, stress, insomnia and so on. For all such people, FitHey.com is a helpful website with important tips and little-known secrets for humans to lead a […]
Uncategorized

The Game Of Predictions Is Starting Anew In The World Of Football

editor

Sydney, Australia — 7 May 2018 — Sports Guru Tips is one of the most prominent sites in this field. It covers detailed information about the Australian Football League and also gives the afl expert tips that are so needed by the fans these days. People from all over the globe that are following the […]
Uncategorized

92.7 BIG FM’S MUSICAL TRIBUTE ‘JAANE KAHAN GAYE WO DIN’ TO THE LEGENDARY RAJ KUMAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH DHRISHTI FOUNDATION

92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio network in India, in association with Drishti Foundation is paying a musical tribute ‘Jaane Kahan Gaye Wo Din’ to Hindi Cinema’s Greatest Showman, Shri. Raj Kapoor. The event would be taking place on Saturday, 2nd June, 8.45 pm, at Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *