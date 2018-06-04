Business

Sale of ‘Harbor Watch’ Estate

Comment(0)

NEWPORT, RI (May 14, 2018) – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of the shingled contemporary ‘Harbor Watch’, located at 169 Wellington Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $6,000,000. According to Rhode Island MLS records, the sale represents the highest sale in Rhode Island this year. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty facilitated both sides of the sale.

The custom, shingle-style residence was built in 2006 across the street from Kings Park and the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and enjoys sweeping Newport Harbor and bridge views from a covered patio, balconies, and most rooms. All four bedrooms have ensuite baths, with the master suite including a turret sitting area. The lower level has media rooms, recreation area, and work space and opens to sweeping lawn and water views. The 2.74-acre property also includes a separate three-bedroom guest cottage. Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The sale of this iconic ‘Newport Cottage’ is one of seven at or above $4 million sold in Newport in the past two years, underscoring the value of investing in these landmark properties.”

Related Articles
Business

II Spaces – Intelligent Interiors in Texas

editor

II Spaces is one of the Well-known Furniture Dealers located in Addison, Texas. It is a Full Line Herman Miller Dealer in Texas and offers the best quality designed furniture’s range to the citizen of the Texas. The II Spaces is started in the year of 1996. They offer the complete range of interior design […]
Business

Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report 2018 – Segmented by Types, Geography, Trends and Projection 2023

editor

The Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate showcase state and the aggressive scene comprehensively. This report breaks down the capability of Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the present and in addition the future prospects from different […]
Business

Silyl Acrylate Polymer Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Silyl acrylate polymer is an anti-fouling paint, which is coated on marine vessels to prevent the growth of marine organisms on the surface of the structures. Marine vessels are submerged in water continuously. This leads to the growth of marine organisms such as algae, tubeworms, mussels, and other similar organisms. Marine organisms stick to the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *