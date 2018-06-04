Health and Wellness

Greek Yoghurt Market Growth, Future Demand, Leading Key Players, Share and Business Prospects

Comment(0)

Market Overview:

Greek yoghurt market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.5%. Rise in demand from end-use markets including dairy, bakery and confectionary products is driving the growth of the Greek yoghurt market. Growing need for convenience high protein, low sugar and sodium beverages and rising population of people preferring grab-and-go food products is encouraging consumers to buy more Greek yoghurt and products derived from it. Increasing popularity in developed countries due to its nutritional benefits is driving the sales of the Greek yoghurt. High nutritional value and ready-to- eat property of Greek yoghurt is influencing growth of the market especially in developing countries.

The presence of manufacturers also depends upon the demand for Greek yoghurt and its derived products. Key manufactures are investing to innovate efficient processing techniques and to improve the vitamin and mineral content of Greek yoghurt without compromising the actual nutritional value and the authentic flavor of the product. The demand of Greek yoghurt is increasing mainly based on the probiotic content of the yoghurt and its increasing popularity as a Nutraceuticals. Due to high protein content its application in sports drink has been increasing from last few years.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2320

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Greek yoghurt market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

  • Nestle (Switzerland)
  • Danone (France)
  • Chobani (U.S.)
  • Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
  • General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Stonyfield farm, Inc. (U.S.)
  • FAGE International S.A (Luxembourg) and
  • Erhmann AG (Germany)

The global Greek yoghurt market is segmented on the basis of flavor, specialty diet, distribution channel, application and region.

Key Findings:

Greek yoghurt is mainly used in Yogurt Parfait and specifically during the breakfast

Top five importers of Greek Yoghurt are China, Venezuela, Algeria, U.A.E. and Oman

Regional Analysis:

The global Greek yoghurt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is the major exporter of Greek yoghurt. U.S. mainly exports its Greek yoghurt to countries like China, Algeria, U.A.E., Sri Lanka and Malaysia. After U.S., France is the major exporter of Greek yoghurt which exports the products to Middle East and African countries. Asia Pacific region is emerging market for Greek yoghurt manufacturers as it has potential opportunities to grow due to its changing consumer food pattern. 

Segments:

Greek Yoghurt market has been segmented on the basis of flavor which comprises of plain, strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, pineapple, mango and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of specialty type which comprises fat free, cholesterol free, low fat, low sodium, sugar free and others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/greek-yoghurt-market-2320

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarkets, Convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises dips, desserts, sauces, breakfast accompaniments, bakery products, dry mixes and others

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Need a solution to urinary incontinence? Why GeeWhiz is the best male catheter for you!

editor

If you’re a man that is suffering from urinary incontinence, then you’re likely painfully aware of the fact that you need to figure out a way to prevent this issue from creating further issues when you’re out and about. Urinary incontinence can be an embarrassing issue that can be disruptive to your daily life, however […]
Health and Wellness

Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis Will Expand at a CAGR of 4.8% From 2015 – 2025

editor

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest report titled, “Neurointerventional Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025”, has projected global neurointerventional devices market to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2015-2025). As per the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, neurointervention is a treatment approach to conditions occurring within […]
Health and Wellness

Surgical Drainage Bags Market | By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 Report: Acumen Research and Consulting

editor

A new research report by Acumen Research and Consulting titled “Surgical Drainage Bags Market ” successfully exhibits the complete scenario of the global and an individual analysis of the various regional segments. This research study on the Global Surgical Drainage Bags Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *