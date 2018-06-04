Fugoo Bluetooth Speakers Combine Durability, Sound Quality, and Style

The online store offers an array of Bluetooth speakers designed with technology that delivers exceptional performance suited for every lifestyle.

[IRVINE, 4/6/2018] – Fugoo utilizes an outstanding technology that produces speakers with the right combination of durability, sound quality, and style. The brand’s Bluetooth speakers can stand up against harsh elements, allowing users to take their music wherever they go, even to remote destinations.

Built to Last

With a rating of IP67, Fugoo speakers can withstand dust and water immersion. These speakers are also snow-proof, mud-proof, and shock-proof. Users can head to remote destinations in the mountains or the islands without worrying about damaging their portable speakers.

The speakers have 40-hour continuous battery life so individuals can enjoy music for as long as they want. Additionally, a Fugoo speaker provides premium sound and rugged durability to withstand whatever comes its way.

The brand’s Bluetooth speakers have up to eight symmetrically-placed drivers. These drivers make the speakers deliver clean sound pressure, which is ideal for large rooms and outdoor venues. With built-in smart technology, users can do voice commands via Siri or Google Now. They can also control the music they are listening to via Digital Signal Processor.

Speakers for Every Lifestyle

Since each individual has a different lifestyle, Fugoo offers the “Core+Jacket” design. This does not only make the speakers look stylish, but it also improves their durability. The company explains that the shock absorbers and co-molded seals protect the internal technology and produce excellent reliability.

Fugoo Style is ideal for relaxing on a poolside or beach. For people who enjoy sports, Fugoo Sports is an excellent companion during games while Fugoo Tough is excellent for extreme adventures. Speakers also have XL versions for bigger events or parties.

About Fugoo

Fugoo’s range of Bluetooth speakers is ideal for music lovers who enjoy an active lifestyle. The brand’s Bluetooth Speakers combine the highest levels of audio fidelity, portability, durability, and personalized style. The company’s executive team comprises industry leaders who have played critical roles in the development of key technologies, most notably Bluetooth.

For more information, visit https://www.fugoo.com today.