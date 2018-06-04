Health and Wellness

EDCare Helps Patients With Bulimia Through Evidenced-based Treatment

Comment(0)

The evidence-based approach treatment of EDCare focuses on attaining health through Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, and Action (CAMSA®).

[DENVER, 6/4/2018] – EDCare offers patients who suffer from bulimia with a treatment approach that is effective and evidence-based. The company says that this kind of approach has helped many patients recover from the eating disorder.

Treatment for Bulimia

EDCare recommends its partial hospitalization program for patients with bulimia. This is the highest level of care that the company can offer. Here, patients will learn skills to recover through recognizing their triggers and developing more effective coping tools.

The treatment team consists of physicians, board-certified psychiatrists, family therapists, primary clinicians, and registered dietitians who develop customized plans depending on each patient’s needs.

The program also includes therapy and therapeutic activities seven days a week, ten hours a day, with a shortened schedule on weekends. The holistic approach involves medical evaluations as well as therapies for individuals, families, and groups.

Understanding Bulimia

Bulimia Nervosa is an eating disorder in which an individual eats excessively or binge eats then purges afterward. People who usually suffer from bulimia are those who are afraid to gain weight, but not all people with bulimia are underweight.

According to EDCare, bingeing and purging can badly affect the entire digestive system. The development of electrolyte and chemical imbalances among patients could also occur, affecting vital organs like the heart.

It can be difficult to determine if a person has bulimia because most of them are within a normal weight range. One symptom to look for is when a person frequently eats a substantial amount of food, followed by actions preventing weight gain.

Other symptoms are when a person feels carried away during the binge-eating episodes and when a person’s body shape and weight heavily influence self-esteem.

About EDCare

EDCare offers programs in Denver, Kansas City, and Colorado Springs to patients over 18. It implements evidence-based treatment plans tailored to a patient’s need. The center’s proprietary treatment is the CAMSA®, or Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, and Action, which seeks to empower patients toward long-term recovery.

For more information, visit https://eatingdisorder.care today.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Flow Cytometry Market to Register a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025

editor

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest research report on the global flow cytometry market states that leading players within this market are offering advanced products such as products with ultraviolet and infrared lasers or even avalanche photodiode sensors. The report further states that players within the market are attempting to expand their product portfolio […]
Health and Wellness

Moonbow Introduces Air Purifier with PM 2.5 Indicator And Air Quality Monitor

editor

The brand Moonbow from the house of HSIL Limited has expanded its product portfolio of air purifiers with the launch of a new, stylish and compact room air purifier AP –A8609UIA with a PM 2.5 Indicator and air quality monitor that keeps a track on the air quality in the room in real time. The […]
Health and Wellness

Car Transport Services Can Save You Money

editor

Numerous Car transport services providers supply a very good amount of services than ever ahead of to owners planning to relocate their automobile. No matter whether you are moving a high priced luxury car, a beautifully preserved classic an antique auto or possibly a common family members car you could consistently count on coming across […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *