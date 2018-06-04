Business

Dr. Steven Warnock’s Abdominoplasty Procedure Boosts Confidence

Dr. Steven Warnock can help men and women feel good in their skin again through tummy tuck surgery. The procedure removes excess weight and loose skin to tighten and tone the muscle.

[DRAPER, 06/04/2018] – Excess weight in the midsection or loose skin after an operation can make an individual feel self-conscious. Dr. Steven Warnock has helped countless patients improve their self-image. The board-certified surgeon’s abdominoplasty or tummy tuck procedure can tighten and flatten a stomach and make a person feel good about his or her body again.

Partial and Full Abdominoplasty

Dr. Steven Warnock offers full and partial abdominoplasty procedures. A partial tummy tuck may be for those who have no significantly pronounced abdomen and those who need a small amount of excess skin removed.

The partial tummy tuck is not as extensive as the full abdominoplasty. The doctor recommends the full procedure for those who wish a more drastic result.

How to Qualify

Dr. Steven Warnock generally approves healthy men and women with realistic expectations and do not smoke, and those with no medical conditions that could prevent healing.

The cosmetic surgeon will also dress the incisions with bandages after surgery. The procedure also requires the placement of a small tube to drain any excess fluids.

“Any residual pain and discomfort can be effectively managed with prescription medication, and stitches are usually removed within five to seven days. Results will be fully visible once the swelling and bruising subsides,” Dr. Steven Warnock says.

The board-certified plastic surgeon reminds patients that a tummy tuck’s results are semi-temporary without sufficient after care and maintenance. A healthy diet and a fitness routine would maintain the outcome from the surgery.

About Dr. Steven Warnock

Dr. Steven Warnock offers a variety of cosmetic surgery treatments. These treatments include Mommy Makeovers, tummy tucks, body sculpting, liposuction, breast reduction, breast surgery, breast implants and breast lifts. The cosmetic surgeon remains as an industry leader in the Rocky Mountain area.

To find out more about the clinic’s services, go to the Dr. Steven Warnock website https://drstevenwarnock.com/ today.

