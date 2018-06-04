Entertainment

Delhiites all set to groove to the beats of Lost Icons at the 14th edition of ‘Arise’ – a musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe.

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 14th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

This Tuesday let your hair down and groove to the most popular and loved punk rock band – Lost Icons. Setting the stage on fire with their renditions of the best of Nirvana and Green Day tracks, Lost Icons have been creating a revolution of their own through punk music and their originals tracks.

Delhi is all set to bewitch with the 14th Edition of Arise with Lost Icons.

When: 5th June 2018
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Saket, Delhi
Time: 8.30 pm onwards
Entry: FREE ENTRY

