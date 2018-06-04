Business

Case Study: Visual Effects Service Provider creates their R&D Roadmap using Netscribes’ Technology Research

Comment(0)

In a rapidly-evolving technology landscape, disruption is pervasive. Businesses need to stay agile by constantly exploring and implementing new capabilities. To do so, understanding emerging technologies and their potential implications is a must.

Carrying out a comprehensive technology assessment study can provide a clear view of the innovation and technology market trends within a business’s focus sectors. Such a study involves an analysis of relevant patents to reveal the participants that are actively involved in the developments pertaining to the industry, while highlighting the opportunities and threats they pose for the business. As a result, business leaders can obtain the answers required to support strategic decision-making, such as:

  • Which technologies to invest in to support short and long-term strategies?
  • Which technologies can solve existing problems and provide a competitive advantage?
  • Which markets are commercially viable for specific emerging technologies?
  • How to enter commercially-viable markets? (For example, which market players to partner with?

This case study explains how a global interactive and visual effects service provider unlocked the potential of wearable AR systems in targeted strategic markets. Through a technology assessment study conducted by Netscribes, it was able to understand the technology and market potential of both existing and emerging AR-based services and prepare a future-ready R&D roadmap.

To know more about Netscribes’ technology research solutions, visit: https://www.netscribes.com/solutions/market-intelligence/technology-research-insights/

Related Articles
Business

The Website Reveals Knowledge about Choosing Cages & Cage Covers For Creating a Safe Habitat for Parrots & Other Birds

editor

01, May 2017: People often love to keep chirpy birds at home that can entertain everyone in the family. A beautiful bird like a parrot is loved by all for their liveliness and lovely voice. However, one should learn the ways of keeping parrots, finches and other birds with complete safety. Cuteparrots.com now brings different […]
Business

Games And Puzzles Market Scenario and Growth Prospects till 2025

This report studies the global Games And Puzzles market, analyzes and researches the Games And Puzzles development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report studies the global Games And Puzzles market, analyzes and researches the Games And Puzzles development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, […]
Business

Stansted Airport Cabs and Airport Transfers

editor

Going from one airport to another, from the airport to the hotel or back are situations that can make you feel incredibly stressed, especially if you do not really know how you are going to get to your destination. As you may probably know, one of your options would be to take the bus and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *