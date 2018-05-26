Environment

Recycling 2018

Recycling 2018 invites all the participants across the globe to attend the 9th International conference on Recycling: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Which is going to be held in Vancouver, Canada during December 5-6, 2018
we extend a warm welcome to the distinguished Nobel laureates, speakers, delegates related to recycling research, Recycling Industries, Recycling Associations and Policy Makers, from around the world to Vancouver for 9th International Conference on Recycling : Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. which is going to be held during December 05-06, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada The theme of the conference is “Make Our Planet a cleaner place to live’’. The conference mainly focuses on the importance of Recycling, Recycling basics and Waste Management Techniques Recycling Conferences aims to bring together leading Recycling Industries, Recycling researchers, Policy Makers, and Academicians, including Nobel Laureates to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Recycling and its allied areas.

