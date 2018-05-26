Education

European Aqua Congress

Euro Aqua Congress 2018 invites all the participants from all over the world to attend the conference during October 18-19, 2018 Paris, France. This global conference includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
The conference runs with the theme “Advanced Technology of Aquaculture & Marine Biology”
Euro aqua Congress 2018 event which may lay a platform for the interaction between specialists around the world and aims to accelerate scientific discoveries and major milestones at intervals the sphere of cultivation technology and Fisheries science, creating the conference an ideal platform to share expertise, foster collaborations across trade and world, and assess rising technologies across the world. World-renowned speakers, the foremost recent techniques and conjointly the updates in cultivation fields unit of measurement exceptional choices of this conference. a novel chance for Advertisers and Sponsors at this International event.

