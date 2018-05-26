Uncategorized

Cabinet approves waiver of Penal Interest on Government Loans advanced to Paradip Port Trust

editor Comment(0)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for waiving of Penal Interest on Government Loans to Paradip Port Trust (PPT) as per following:

Waiver of penal interest amounting to Rs.1076.59 crore in respect of PPT as on 31.03.2017 and further accruals thereon till date of approval of waiver.
PPT to pay penalty @ 0.25% of Penal Interest as on the date of approval of waiver of penal Interest.
PPT to start the re-payment of outstanding principal of Rs. 387.74 crore and outstanding interest as on date of approval of the waiver and the re-payment to be completed in two instalments in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Related Articles
Business Uncategorized

Traffic Control at Ports

editor

Port development is not just providing new technology to the port but also to manage the traffic of the port. Container traffic in India has seen tremendous growth in the last decade. The traffic of the port has grown by more than 10% CAGR. As Indian GDP is growing and global economy is recovering with […]
Uncategorized

Strategies for Acquiring Health Supplements Online

editor

When you’ve got ever bought or thought of buying supplements online, you’d realize that a seemingly simple process can generally really feel daunting using a tide of queries and doubts inside your mind. Which can be the top supplement for me? Does it have any prospective side-effects? How swift will the delivery be? I hope […]
Uncategorized

Maximize your car’s AC performance with top-5 service tips

editor

Summers are back, and the temperature seems to be rising each day! With summer comes the sweltering heat and there is no better joy than to switch on the AC and get some relief from the scorching summer heat. But what if your car’s Air Conditioning system is not strong enough to battle the rising […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *